Guyana News

Gov’t targeting 30 megawatts green energy by 2020

-solar, hydro projects planned for Bartica, Lethem, Mahdia, other sites

By
David Patterson

In keeping with government’s plan to develop a green economy, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson yesterday announced that several solar and hydro projects are on track to be completed by the end of 2020 at a total capacity of around 30 megawatts.

Patterson, during a post-cabinet press briefing hosted by Minister of State Joseph Harmon, informed that at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting he presented a report on the progress made thus far.

He told reporters that by the end of 2018, government would have installed about five megawatts of renewable energy. “That is a commendable feat coming from 2015 with zero”, he said, while adding that by the end of 2020, when all of the projects would have (been) completed there will be about 29 to 30 megawatts. “So we are well on our way to achieving our target…,” he said…..

More in Guyana News

CJ throws out PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman

By

New misconduct charge for Singh, Brassington over Sanata sale to QAII

Bullying of LGBT youth ‘silent epidemic’ in schools

Anglican Bishop urges review of discriminatory same sex laws in Guyana

Harmon skirts around gov’t’s position on LGBT rights

GRA officers shot at Bee Hive during anti-smuggling operation

Surinamese man gets 12 years for killing former DJ

Route 42 operators fined for overloading bus with school children

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×