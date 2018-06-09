Gov’t targeting 30 megawatts green energy by 2020

In keeping with government’s plan to develop a green economy, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson yesterday announced that several solar and hydro projects are on track to be completed by the end of 2020 at a total capacity of around 30 megawatts.

Patterson, during a post-cabinet press briefing hosted by Minister of State Joseph Harmon, informed that at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting he presented a report on the progress made thus far.

He told reporters that by the end of 2018, government would have installed about five megawatts of renewable energy. “That is a commendable feat coming from 2015 with zero”, he said, while adding that by the end of 2020, when all of the projects would have (been) completed there will be about 29 to 30 megawatts. “So we are well on our way to achieving our target…,” he said…..