High Court grants bail to man jailed over 8 grammes of ganja

Three weeks after he was handed a three-year sentence for possession of eight grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, Carl Mangal was yesterday granted bail by a High Court judge pending an appeal.

Stabroek News was able to confirm that Mangal’s bail was set at $40,000.

It was further told that Mangal’s appeal record is being prepared, with one of the principal grounds to be highlighted being the magistrate’s failure to consider that the weight of the drug could amount to a special circumstance…..