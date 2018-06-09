Guyana News

Hinterland Green Enterprise centre $130m contract signed

-'bush MBA' mooted

By

Guyana’s first Hinterland Green Enterprise Development Centre to be built in the North Rupununi, Region Nine is one step closer to realisation as the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the JR Ranch Construction Incorporated yesterday signed a $130 million contract for the institute’s construction.

At the signing ceremony, at the Bina Hill Institute, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock said that the project’s overarching goal is to support the transition of a ‘green economy’ by utilising indigenous and traditional knowledge to develop and document sustainable business practices for use in enterprises across Guyana. This is according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The institute, Allicock said will deliver a curriculum in Sustainable Enterprise Leadership and an Enterprise Support Unit. “We will be offering ‘the bush-MBA’- two-year hands-on course in enterprise design and start-up, management, sustainability, and leadership, coupled with access to business support services.”

The minister further said that the North Rupununi was chosen because it has the highest density of protected areas in Guyana.

Additionally, the location allows the proposed centre to influence the knowledge and technical expertise available at the Iwokrama Rainforest Centre. It is also a proposed area of community conservation, DPI said.

The agreement being signed (DPI photo)

Located at the Bina Hill Institute, Annai Central, 20,000 square feet the two-story concrete and wooden structure will comprise eight classrooms, a modern computer and science laboratory and a large auditorium and lecture room.

The project is expected to be completed within 12 months, with a defects liability period of six months. The official commencement date is June 22.

More in Guyana News

Roraima Airways partners with Canadian company for surveillance services to oil and gas sector

CJ throws out PPP challenge to GECOM Chairman

By

New misconduct charge for Singh, Brassington over Sanata sale to QAII

Gov’t targeting 30 megawatts green energy by 2020

Bullying of LGBT youth ‘silent epidemic’ in schools

Anglican Bishop urges review of discriminatory same sex laws in Guyana

Harmon skirts around gov’t’s position on LGBT rights

GRA officers shot at Bee Hive during anti-smuggling operation

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×