Guyana News

Roraima Airways partners with Canadian company for surveillance services to oil and gas sector

By

Roraima Airways has partnered with aerospace and defence company, PAL aerospace to provide surveillance services to the oil and gas sector here.

The partnership was announced on Friday evening at a reception at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI). Director of Roraima Airways, Gerald Gouveia said the partnership was birthed following a visit to Newfoundland, Canada last November by a private sector team.

Gouveia said Roraima is seeking to learn best practices so it can capitalise on opportunities in the oil and gas industry. “Their experience working with oil and gas for the last 30 years is going to lift us to the next level,” Gouveia said.

Gouveia added that the joint venture allows the company to provide monitoring services to the regulators of the oil and gas sector. “It’s extending the enforcement, the monitoring of our government into the ocean … and its also providing security for the rig, for Guyanese fishing vessels, for all the supply ships,” he said.

Director of Research and Development at PAL aerospace, Stephen Green, said the company is one of Canada’s largest aerospace and defence firms. PAL is a fully integrated company that provides maritime patrol aircraft and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services.

Director of Roraima Airways Gerald Gouveia (left) and Director of Research and Development at PAL aerospace Stephen Green. (DPI photo)

Gouveia said the partnership also provides the opportunity to offer “next generation equipment and technology” to the defence and fishing sectors.

