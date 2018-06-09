Guyana News

Suspect in fruit vendor’s murder surrenders to cops

By
Richard Noel

The man who is accused of fatally stabbing fruit vendor Richard Noel on Monday afternoon during a heated confrontation in Georgetown has since surrendered to the police and is likely to be charged in the new week.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan told Stabroek News that the suspect, Timothy McKenzie, 20, of Lot 126 Thomas Street, Kitty, was on Thursday escorted to the Brickdam Police Station by his attorney, Stanley Moore.

He has denied the allegation. He remained in custody up to last evening…..

