Guyana News

Top brains in region needed to tackle single market challenges, CDB’s Ram says

-points to dismal stats on various fronts

By
Dr Justin Ram

Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Director Dr Justin Ram has suggested that the region’s best brains from governments, private sector, labour and civil society should “perhaps” be locked in a room for two months so they can devise an implementation plan for five major challenges facing the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Addressing yesterday’s opening of a Shareholder Consultation on the CSME at the Ramada Princess Hotel at Providence, Ram said the CSME was critical to the region’s development and solutions must be found for the macroeconomics, productivity and competitiveness, social and human development, environmental and migration challenges facing the region.

Given the challenges, he said, “We really need to step back today, so we can jump better into the future.”….

