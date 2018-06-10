Ailing former sports journalist for examination by US specialists in July

Afflicted by an unknown illness, former sports journalist Rene Stoby is now scheduled to meet with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Muscle Movement Disorder Specialists of the John Hopkins Hospital, in the United States, next month.

Stoby’s case gained national attention in recent weeks after his older brother Reuben Stoby started a GoFundme page in the hope of raising the necessary funds to have Rene seen by specialists.

Sharing an update with Sunday Stabroek, Reuben was please to say that Rene has an appointment scheduled for July 3rd at John Hopkins Hospital, in Maryland, where he will be meeting with the ALS and Muscle Movement Disorder Specialists…..