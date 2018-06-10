Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

Ahead of upcoming local government elections, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has announced the participation of nine new local government areas, two of which have already been gazetted.

An Extra-Ordinary edition of the Official Gazette, dated June 1st, 2018 but published yesterday, records the termination of the Burro-Burro neighbourhood of the Upper Burro-Burro/Central Rupununi community of Region Nine and the formation of the Aranaputa/Upper Burro-Burro and the Annai Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

Using powers granted to him under the Local Democratic Organs Act to divide Guyana as he deems fit into regions, sub-regions, neighbourhoods and people’s co-operative units, Bulkan has issued the Local Democratic Organs (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) (Amendment) Order of 2018…..