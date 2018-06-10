Guyana News

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

-among nine new local gov’t areas for upcoming polls

By

Ahead of upcoming local government elections, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has announced the participation of nine new local government areas, two of which have already been gazetted.

An Extra-Ordinary edition of the Official Gazette, dated June 1st, 2018 but published yesterday, records the termination of the Burro-Burro neighbourhood of the Upper Burro-Burro/Central Rupununi community of Region Nine and the formation of the Aranaputa/Upper Burro-Burro and the Annai Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

Using powers granted to him under the Local Democratic Organs Act to divide Guyana as he deems fit into regions, sub-regions, neighbourhoods and people’s co-operative units, Bulkan has issued the Local Democratic Organs (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) (Amendment) Order of 2018…..

More in Guyana News

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Fisheries Dep’t working with seafood exporters to meet sustainable fishing standards by 2020

default placeholder

More consultations needed for oil spill contingency plan

Four held for questioning over shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Wendy Wilson makes a living selling to satisfy

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×