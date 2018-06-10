Guyana News

Fisheries Dep’t working with seafood exporters to meet sustainable fishing standards by 2020

By
Denzil Roberts

The Department of Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture is working along with local seafood exporters to attain international certification under the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) by 2020 to meet market requirements, according to Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts.

The MSC is a UK organisation that sets standards for sustainable fishing within the industry.

Roberts’ disclosure comes in light of B.E.V Processors Inc. owner Bruce Vieira citing the requirements as one of the reasons for his company pulling out of the market. Vieira had explained that the new requirements were making it difficult for his company to access certain markets since importers have been requesting shrimp that were caught using sustainable methods and techniques.   ….

More in Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

PPP to appeal ruling on GECOM Chairman

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×