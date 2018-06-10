Four held for questioning over shooting of GRA officers at Bee Hive

Four persons are now in custody after the wounding of two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers in a shootout last Thursday night at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara, where they were conducting an operation to intercept smuggled liquor and chicken.

A source told Sunday Stabroek that all four persons were arrested on Friday. This newspaper was previously told that two persons were taken into custody for questioning on Friday.

GRA officers Ricky Chowbay and Roopnarine Singh were shot to the right and left hand, respectively, during an anti-smuggling operation, when unknown persons opened fire on them. They were both rushed to a private hospital, where they were treated and then released…..