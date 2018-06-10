Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

Guyana News

With assistance and support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), along with civil society collaboration, the Government of Guyana is optimistic that by 2020, Guyanese will be able to access at least 200 services online.

Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes told attendees at the IDB’s 8th annual Caribbean Civil Society Meeting on Friday that Guyana is moving towards “creating a 21st century government where more services can be provided online”, and that it is hoped that by 2020, “more than 200 of those services will be provided online with both “speed and efficiency.”

The Minister’s statement had followed an anecdotal example of an investor wanting to establish an agricultural export business here, but having to run around to at least 10 government agencies for documentation to have the process started. “…Technology can change all this…,” she stated. “That’s why we have started by focusing on building our telecommunication infrastructure and improving internet access; that is, connecting government ministries and offices, high schools, NDC and RDC offices, hospitals, health centres, police stations…,” Hughes added…..

By
