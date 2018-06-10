Guyana News

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

-captain of vessel was fined $10m by GRA

By

Lynwill, the company that recently paid $36 million in duties to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for undeclared fuel on the MT Jubilee had last year arranged for the delivery of fuel offshore, sources and documents reveal, raising continuing questions about its activities in this sector.

That deal ended up in a legal wrangle that saw a $10M settlement between the captain of the vessel and the GRA and a separate fallout and court battle between the local importers of the fuel and their purchasers.

Court records show that GRA and boat captain Hildebrand Laura Vasquez, of the MT Atlantica, reached a settlement where a $10M fine was paid to the GRA after a decision was made to quash a $100,000,000 bond that the tax agency had initially required…..

