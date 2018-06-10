Guyana News

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

-CEO says transmission upgrades started as financing being sought

By
The new generator being offloaded last week

The addition of a new 5.5 Megawatt (MW) generator is expected to boost the generating capacity of the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) by yearend, while the company is undertaking works to upgrade its transmission system to reduce the number of outages experienced by customers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Gordon has said.

“We received a 5.5 MW generator we purchased and we are moving to reinforce the transmission system to address intrinsic weaknesses that makes the system unstable,” Gordon told Sunday Stabroek in an interview last week…..

