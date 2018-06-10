PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

PPP/C Members of Parliament (MPs) Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat on Friday filed applications in the High Court challenging the decision of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack to discontinue the private criminal charges filed against two sitting ministers.

This move comes weeks after Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI) urged that the matter be taken before the court.

“We…believe that the decision of the DPP can and should be challenged in court. Such a challenge will clarify the appropriate procedure and serve as a guide for future actions,” the transparency body had said while pointing out that it had been unable to verify the claims that the allegations ought first to have been reported to the Guyana Police Force for an investigation to be launched and the advice of the DPP sought before the charges were filed…..