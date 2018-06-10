Guyana News

PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

By

PPP/C Members of Parliament (MPs) Juan Edghill and Vickram Bharrat on Friday filed applications in the High Court challenging the decision of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack to discontinue the private criminal charges filed against two sitting ministers.

This move comes weeks after Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI) urged that the matter be taken before the court. 

“We…believe that the decision of the DPP can and should be challenged in court. Such a challenge will clarify the appropriate procedure and serve as a guide for future actions,” the transparency body had said while pointing out that it had been unable to verify the claims that the allegations ought first to have been reported to the Guyana Police Force for an investigation to be launched and the advice of the DPP sought before the charges were filed…..

More in Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

PPP to appeal ruling on GECOM Chairman

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Fisheries Dep’t working with seafood exporters to meet sustainable fishing standards by 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×