Guyana News

PPP to appeal ruling on GECOM Chairman

-warns that decision paves way for more unilateral appointments

By

Warning that the ruling by Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George SC to uphold the appointment of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson could see more unilateral installments by the head of state, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Friday said it would appeal the decision.

The judge’s ruling was made on an application by PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha, who challenged the constitutionality of the appointment, which was made by President David Granger last October.

In her ruling on Friday, Justice George, although finding that the President should have given reasons for his rejection of the nominees submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, dismissed the challenge as wholly misconceived. “I hold that there is nothing before this Court to permit a finding that the President acted unlawfully or irrationally in resorting to the proviso to Article 161(2), or to rebut the presumption that Justice Patterson is qualified to be appointed to the post of Chairman of GECOM,” she ruled…..

More in Guyana News

GECOM hiring based on merit, not ethnicity – Chairman

PPP/C MPs challenge DPP over discontinuation of charges against ministers

New generator to boost GPL capacity by year end

Gov’t aiming to have 200 services online by 2020 -Hughes

default placeholder

Parents sue GPHC over newborn’s death

default placeholder

Bulkan establishes new Region Nine NDCs

default placeholder

Importer who recently paid $36m for undeclared fuel had been in legal wrangle last year over offshore delivery

Fisheries Dep’t working with seafood exporters to meet sustainable fishing standards by 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×