SOCU seizes GuySuCo laptop as part of NICIL land sale probe

Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) investigators recently seized a laptop computer belonging to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) as part of continuing investigations into properties sold by the National Industrial and Commer-cial Investments Limited (NICIL).

This newspaper was told that the seizure of the laptop from an employee of the Special Purposes Unit overseeing the divestment of some of GuySuCo’s assets was related to the “sourcing of records.”

A source explained that the forensic audit report on NICIL referenced 21 properties which were sold by the entity and as part of investigations into these sales the laptop was seized…..