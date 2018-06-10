Wendy Wilson makes a living selling to satisfy

“She does really make you feel like you deh back in school. I does gaffo come here at least two times a week, I just love the syrups,” the woman said to her friend, her eyes firmly fixed on the thick brown tamarind syrup that was being placed in a transparent plastic bag. The friend nodded as she ordered pickled dunks that were also placed in the same type of plastic bag before they walked away, two happy customers.

They had just made purchases from Wendy’s Old School Sweet Treats part of Wendy and Damian’s Finger Licking Corner located at the corner of Regent and King streets.

“I sell all the things people use to buy when they were children in school and they just love it,” Wendy Wilson, who owns the business along with her partner Damian Clarke, told the Sunday Stabroek…..