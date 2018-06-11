Apparent plot to smuggle items into Lusignan jail foiled

The police appear to have intercepted a plan to smuggle illicit items into the Lusignan Prison, a perennial problem in the prisons system.

A release from the police today said that about 1 this morning, police and prison personnel manning the eastern towers of the Lusignan Prison, heard sounds emanating from the bushes and shortly after observed a male wearing a hoodie emerging.

A “warning shot” was fired and he fled back into the thick vegetation. The area was immediately combed. The male was not seen but three bags containing the following items were found and lodged.

– One hundred and forty-one packets of cigarettes.

– Four cellular phones.

– Eleven lighters

– One power pack.

– One ear piece.

– One phone charger.

– Fifteen packets of small-sized zip lock bags and

– One thousand seven hundred and ninety-four (1,794) grams of cannabis.