Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was recently inked between NF Agriculture Inc and investors of Lucas do Rio Verde which will see the commencement of an Agricultural Village in Guyana’s Intermediate Savannah, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday said.

The Agreement was signed at the Rio Verde Research Foundation in Mato Grosso state in south central Brazil. There was no indication of how much money is to be invested.

The work which is scheduled to begin shortly will cater for the construction of bioethanol stations, a state-of-the-art Research Institute, large-scale agricultural production of corn and soybean and banking institutions among other ventures. The release did not provide any information on NF Agriculture, one of whose principals is Yucatan Reis who had been linked to a controversial mining venture here which was eventually scrapped during the PPP/C’s term in office…..