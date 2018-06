The brother of a 62-year-old woman who was killed in a fatal accident almost one year ago says that he is dissatisfied with the pace of the matter and is calling for justice.

Krishnoutie of Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara died on the afternoon of June 15, 2017 after she was struck down by a speeding motor car along the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public road.

Stabroek News was told that the accident occurred around 2pm while the elderly woman was returning home from a shop…..