Charlestown wash bay operator shot in robbery

Wash bay operator Leroy Robinson, 38, of 17 Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown was shot yesterday during a robbery at his premises.

The police said that Robinson was  resting inside of his wash bay in the company of his reputed wife,  when they were suddenly pounced on by two identifiable males, one armed with a handgun who demanded valuables.

The unarmed suspect relieved Robinson of his Blu cellular phone and a small sum of cash whilst his accomplice stood guard. Although no resistance was put up, the armed suspect shot Robinson once in his left knee before escaping.

The police were alerted and prompt action by a rank on a motor cycle patrol resulted in the apprehension of the armed suspect, a short distance from the scene; a .38 revolver with a spent shell was found in his possession.

Efforts are being made to have the other suspect quickly apprehended.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition.

 

