Coalition of NGOs in HIV/AIDS now based in Cummings Lodge

By
The Cummings Lodge Community Centre home of the National Coordination Coalition

After nearly two decades of existence the National Coordination Coalition (NCC) has moved into its first home at the Cummings Lodge Community Centre in ‘E’ Field, Sophia.

The NCC was born out of a 1999 USAID project designed to support a core of NGOs involved in HIV/AIDS prevention, care, and support activities.

These NGOs formed the National Coordinating Committee, now called the National Coordinating Coalition. The coalition has specific responsibility for the oversight, coordination, and monitoring of project results…..

