Guyana News

Father of Rainella Benfield says losing confidence in police solving murder

By
Rainella Benfield

A month after he was arrested for questioning in relation to the murder of his teenage daughter, Rainsford Benfield says he is losing confidence in the police solving the crime.

“Let me tell you something based on what I went through and the bundle of stupidness the police asked me, I am now beginning to lose confidence in the police force solving the crime…..I am very, very dissatisfied with the pace of how they dealing with this matter”, Rainsford recently told Stabroek News.

Rainsford, his wife and teen daughter were taken into custody on May 5 for questioning in connection with Rainella Benfield’s murder.  They were released on their own recognizance after the police were unable to gather any new information to implicate them in the crime…..

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

default placeholder

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×