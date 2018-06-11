Father of Rainella Benfield says losing confidence in police solving murder

A month after he was arrested for questioning in relation to the murder of his teenage daughter, Rainsford Benfield says he is losing confidence in the police solving the crime.

“Let me tell you something based on what I went through and the bundle of stupidness the police asked me, I am now beginning to lose confidence in the police force solving the crime…..I am very, very dissatisfied with the pace of how they dealing with this matter”, Rainsford recently told Stabroek News.

Rainsford, his wife and teen daughter were taken into custody on May 5 for questioning in connection with Rainella Benfield’s murder. They were released on their own recognizance after the police were unable to gather any new information to implicate them in the crime…..