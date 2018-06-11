Guyana News

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

By

After being hospitalised for two weeks in an unconscious state, convicted prisoner Shawn Thom yesterday succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim confirmed.

Thom, 22, had been hospitalised in the High Dependency Unit of the hospital, after being initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Stabroek News had reported Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels as saying that the prisoner had been showing signs of improvement and was expected to be released from the hospital.

However, Pilgrim related to this newspaper that the prison service was informed yesterday that Thom passed away around 8.30 am…..

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

default placeholder

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

University of Guyana launches alumni association

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×