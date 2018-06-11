Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

After being hospitalised for two weeks in an unconscious state, convicted prisoner Shawn Thom yesterday succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim confirmed.

Thom, 22, had been hospitalised in the High Dependency Unit of the hospital, after being initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Stabroek News had reported Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels as saying that the prisoner had been showing signs of improvement and was expected to be released from the hospital.

However, Pilgrim related to this newspaper that the prison service was informed yesterday that Thom passed away around 8.30 am…..