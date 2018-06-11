Guyana News

‘Sinbad’ likely to be charged over piracy

By

The Guyana Police Force is preparing to institute charges against Premnauth Persaud called ‘Sinbad’, one of the key suspects in the April 27 piracy attack off of Suriname, Crime Chief Paul Williams says.

Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that the police are wrapping up their investigation and will seek legal advice on charges. He noted that it is likely they would send the file for advice today.

Upon receiving the legal advice, Persaud will likely appear in court during the course of the week, the Crime Chief disclosed.

“We have evidence that implicates him and before the end of the week we are looking to charge him,” he stated.

 Persaud also known as `Sinbad’ or `Boye’ is accused of being part of  an attack  in Suriname waters  which left four fishermen dead and around twelve missing.

The police acting on information received arrested the suspect last week. The suspect was being sought by both Surinamese and Guyanese investigators.

