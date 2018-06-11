Survey finds prison inmates exposed to violence

The recently released survey of prison inmates found that many convicts were exposed to violence during their incarceration, while recommending that safety measures be strengthened.

“Nine out of ten inmates reported feeling less safe in prison than at their home or the place where they had lived before,” the report said.

It added that six out of 10 inmates said someone had stolen their personal belongings in the prison, while a quarter said that in the previous six months they had been attacked or beaten. Eight out of 10 inmates also said that they had seen another inmate being beaten, the report stated…..