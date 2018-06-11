Guyana News

Survey finds prison inmates exposed to violence

-recommends improved safety measures

By

The recently released survey of prison inmates found that many convicts were exposed to violence during their incarceration, while recommending that safety measures be strengthened.

“Nine out of ten inmates reported feeling less safe in prison than at their home or the place where they had lived before,” the report said.

It added that six out of 10 inmates said someone had stolen their personal belongings in the prison, while a quarter said that in the previous six months they had been attacked or beaten. Eight out of 10 inmates also said that they had seen another inmate being beaten, the report stated…..

More in Guyana News

Ramps Logistics has 120 Guyanese in oil and gas sector

Brazil investors in MoU for savannahs agri project

default placeholder

Prisoner succumbs after jail incident

default placeholder

Joint Services called into quell prison feud

Decision to send ex-SWAT head on leave legal

default placeholder

Probe of alleged cavity search of teenager at Ogle shelved source claims investigators unable to contact complainant

Woman freed of ganja charge after confession statement from now dead man

Brother unhappy with year-old probe into death of sister

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×