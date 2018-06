The four suspects in the wounding of two Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers last Thursday night at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara will be placed on an identification parade today.

Crime Chief Paul Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that police are still investigating the shooting.

Williams also stated that investigators have not been able to establish the motive behind the shooting since they have received different versions of what transpired from the victims and suspects…..