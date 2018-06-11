Widening of East Coast Embankment Road disrupts farmer’s livelihood

The livelihood of a farmer, who says he has been planting for 33 years on a portion of government’s reserve in front of his home, has been disrupted by the widening of the Railway Embankment Road project.

At the end of March, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), began extension and widening works on a section of the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road on the East Coast of Demerara, in a bid to curb the traffic congestion generated at the Giftland Mall.

In order to execute the project within the vicinity of the Giftland Mall junction, the portion of government reserve which was being cultivated by Lallman Ramnarine, 54, was required…..