Accused in Rahaman’s Park theft gets bail

A man was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail after he denied stealing a tool kit.

The charge against Roscoe McIntyre alleged that between April 29th and April 30th, 2018, at Rahaman’s Park, he stole a Stanley-brand tool kit, valued $88,000 and property of Meer Rahaman.

The court heard that on the date in question, Rahaman had secured his home and left the tool kit in his garage. He later returned and he discovered the tool kit missing.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted, while stating that after stealing the item, McIntyre sold it to a man who is currently at sea. He suggested that if the accused is released on bail, he would tamper with the witness.

Nevertheless, Magistrate Judy Latchman placed the man on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until June 25th.