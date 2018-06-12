Accused real estate fraudsters get bail

A woman was yesterday charged with two counts of fraud after she was accused of conning another woman out of $375,000 by claiming she could get her houses and land at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Tianna Gibbons was one of two persons charged separately in the city yesterday with fraudulently obtaining money for the purchase of land.

The first charge against Gibbons alleged that between February 8th and February 17th, at Water Street, with intent to defraud, she obtained $170,000 from Tinesha Jerrick by pretending that she was in a position to provide a house and land located at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara…..