Guyana News

Accused real estate fraudsters get bail

By
Tianna Gibbons

A woman was yesterday charged with two counts of fraud after she was accused of conning another woman out of $375,000 by claiming she could get her houses and land at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Tianna Gibbons was one of two persons charged separately in the city yesterday with fraudulently obtaining money for the purchase of land.

The first charge against Gibbons alleged that between February 8th and February 17th, at Water Street, with intent to defraud, she obtained $170,000 from Tinesha Jerrick by pretending that she was in a position to provide a house and land located at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara…..

More in Guyana News

PPP appeals ruling on GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

GuySuCo’s first crop at dismal 34, 450 tonnes

default placeholder

Handover of redacted audit report sees uncertainty over fraud charges against former GRDB member

Rose Hall man gets 10 years for killing wife

Region Seven family in land fight with miners after return from Venezuela

By

Youth on attempted murder charge

Robber held after shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

Amna Ally at GPHC after feeling unwell

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×