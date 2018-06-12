Guyana News

Amna Ally at GPHC after feeling unwell

By
Amna Ally

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally is said to be in good spirits and resting comfortably at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she sought medical attention yesterday after complaining of feeling unwell.

According to the Department of Public Information, as a precautionary measure, Ally is being kept for observation and is scheduled to travel overseas tomorrow to seek further medical checks. This is also as a precautionary measure.

Late yesterday afternoon,  President David Granger visited Minister Ally.

