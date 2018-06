Alert police and prison officials thwarted what appeared to have been a plot to smuggle contraband items, including cannabis and phones, into the Lusignan Prison early yesterday morning.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press statement yesterday, said the attempt took place at about 1 am yesterday.

The suspected smuggler managed to escape but Stabroek News was reliably informed that the suspect is being actively pursued by the police…..