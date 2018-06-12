Guyana News

City council vehicle catches afire

By
Alair George (centre) speaking with officers from the Guyana Fire Service after the incident.

A mechanic and a constable attached to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) escaped unhurt after the vehicle they were travelling in caught afire yesterday.

 The incident occurred just around 4:30 yesterday afternoon in the vicinity of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court…..

