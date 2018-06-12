Cops probing death of miner at Rockstone

The Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Joel Amad, 19, a miner of Anarika, Essequibo River which occurred about 7.20 last evening at 17 Miles, Rockstone Village, Essequibo River.

The body which bore a suspected gunshot injury to the stomach is presently at the Linden Hospital Complex Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations revealed that earlier yesterday, Amad visited his child’s mother at Rockstone Village. Around 7 pm he reportedly ventured into the forest nearby to hunt and shortly after a loud explosion was heard.

On investigating Amad’s body was discovered in a pool of blood.