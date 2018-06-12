Daughter of deceased admits to mistakes in statement to cops

The teen daughter of Sunil Ramsundar, who claims to have witnessed the altercation that preceded a fatal attack on him on Boxing Day of 2014, yesterday testified that she made a number of mistakes in her witness statement.

Scellina Ramsundar appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member jury yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown High Court, where Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal are on trial for the crime are on trial for the murder of the Patentia man.

Scellina, now 17-years-old, was 14 at the time her father was killed.

The witness, who was led in evidence by prosecutor Lisa Cave, testified that on the night of December 26th, 2014, the accused and her father had an argument because Thakurdyal had beaten her aunt, “Nalo.”….