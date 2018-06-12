Duo fined over Bartica theft

Two men were yesterday fined for a recent theft in Bartica, while their co-accused was granted bail after he pleaded not guilty.

Mark Bryan Griffith, Conan Speede and Dwayne Washington yesterday stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read them a charge which stated that between May 1st and June 7th, at Bartica, they stole an engine, valued at $130,000, $22,000 in hosing and another item, all having a total value of $207,000. The stolen articles belonged to Barry Ramcharran.

While Griffith pleaded not guilty to the charge, both Speede and Washington admitted their guilt…..