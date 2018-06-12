GuySuCo’s first crop at dismal 34, 450 tonnes

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has produced a dismal 34,450 tonnes of sugar for the first crop in 2018, out of a low production target of 36,105 which was set.

The figure will likely be the lowest ever first crop for the industry which has seen four of its estates taken out of production in the last two years.

GuySuCo has not made production figures available for the first crop. According to figures provided by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the three functioning estates – Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt – fell short of their target by 1,655 tonnes of sugar. While the Albion and Blairmont estates did not achieve their targets, the Uitvlugt Estate surpassed its goal…..