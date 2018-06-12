Guyana News

Handover of redacted audit report sees uncertainty over fraud charges against former GRDB member

By

There is uncertainty over the current status of charges against consultant Madanlall Ramraj, one of the former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) members accused of fraud, after a war of words yesterday between his attorney and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

At the centre of the dispute is whether the handover by the prosecution of a heavily redacted copy of the GRDB forensic audit report, which informed the charges, satisfied an order made last week by Justice Navindra Singh, who had given five days for the document to be produced, failing which the charges against Ramraj would be permanent stayed.

Shortly before 10 am, Nandlall, who had the 160-page report with the majority of the content blacked out, emerged from Justice Singh’s courtroom and informed reporters that the judge had “correctly ruled that this is not a report, that this does not satisfy his order and that his order remains that the charges are permanently stayed in the Magistrate’s Court against Madanlall Ramraj.”….

