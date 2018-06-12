NA Hospital emergency unit has major problems – patients

The New Amsterdam Hospital emergency unit is in dire need of overhauling, according to patients and relatives who are accessing the hospital on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

At June’s statutory meeting in Region Six, Sheriann Beharry, PPP/C councillor highlighted that doctors at the town’s main public hospital are encouraging patients to visit their private clinics. Beharry strongly condemned the act of doctors using the public hospital to market their private offices.

Beharry at several previous statutory meetings had raised the issue of the hospital not having certain important drugs that emergency and clinic patients need…..