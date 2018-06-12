Guyana News

Parika labourer on public terror charge

-after alleged threat on Facebook to bomb stores

By
Shyam Wazir Nazir

A labourer was yesterday remanded to prison over a post he allegedly made on Facebook, in which he threatened to bomb stores.

Charged in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown was Shyam Wazir Nazir, 23, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The charged against Nazir stated that between June 1st and June 3rd, 2018, at Parika, with intent to incite public terror, he wrote on his Facebook page that “Essequibo belongs to Venezuela” and that he would “bomb” all of stores in the country one by one…..

