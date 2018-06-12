Guyana News

PPP appeals ruling on GECOM Chairman

By
Zulfikar Mustapha

PPP Executive Secretary Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday filed an appeal challenging the recent decision upholding the appointment of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman Justice (retd) James Patterson, arguing that Chief Justice (Ag) Roxane George SC misdirected herself in law on several points, including whether the president has the power to request multiple lists of nominees.

Attorney Anil Nandlall filed the Notice of Appeal, which lists Mustapha as the appellant and the Attorney General as the respondent.

The notice advances several grounds to support the appeal. It is argued that the Judge erred and misdirected herself in law in construing Article 161 (2) of the Constitution; by failing to give effect to the intentions of the framers of the Article and failed to apply or failed to properly apply the purposive canon of interpretation in construing Article 161 (2) of the Constitution…..

