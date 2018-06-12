Region Seven family in land fight with miners after return from Venezuela

A family’s struggle to reclaim inherited land from miners in Region Seven has now forced its members to live in camps along the Ekereku River as they work to find a solution to their situation.

This is the story of members of the Peters family, who have been living between Guyana and Venezuela for in excess of 20 years. The family, which comprises over 60 members, mostly from the Akawaio nation, has spent several months trying to find a solution and they would have even written letters to President David Granger and government ministers seeking an intervention.

A report published on a local news site portrayed the family as Venezuelans taking up camp along the Ekereku River with plans to develop their own village, which Norman Walker, a former Toshao and Community Development Officer (CDO) of Waramadong, Upper Mazaruni, said is far from the truth…..