Robber held after shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

Bandits on Sunday night shot a wash bay operator during a robbery at Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown, Georgetown but the shooter did not get far due to a quick response by police after the attack.

The attack on Leroy Robinson, 38, of 17 Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown, occurred after 9 pm. Robinson had just closed his business when two men pounced on him.

The men, including one armed with a handgun, were unmasked.

Police said in a statement yesterday that the unarmed suspect relieved Robinson of his cellular phone and a small sum of cash, while his accomplice stood guard. However, before fleeing the gunman shot Robinson once to his left knee…..