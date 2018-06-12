Guyana News

Robber held after shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

By
Leroy Robinson

Bandits on Sunday night shot a wash bay operator during a robbery at Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown, Georgetown but the shooter did not get far due to a quick response by police after the attack.

The attack on Leroy Robinson, 38, of 17 Broad and Lombard streets, Charlestown, occurred after 9 pm. Robinson had just closed his business when two men pounced on him.

The men, including one armed with a handgun, were unmasked.

Police said in a statement yesterday that the unarmed suspect relieved Robinson of his cellular phone and a small sum of cash, while his accomplice stood guard. However, before fleeing the gunman shot Robinson once to his left knee…..

More in Guyana News

PPP appeals ruling on GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

GuySuCo’s first crop at dismal 34, 450 tonnes

default placeholder

Handover of redacted audit report sees uncertainty over fraud charges against former GRDB member

Rose Hall man gets 10 years for killing wife

Region Seven family in land fight with miners after return from Venezuela

By

Accused real estate fraudsters get bail

Youth on attempted murder charge

Amna Ally at GPHC after feeling unwell

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×