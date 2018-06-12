Rose Hall champion cyclist passes away

Fifteen-year-old Rose Hall champion cyclist, Beyonce Ross who was in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital passed on yesterday after battling a brain tumour.

The once energetic champion was unresponsive in the ICU at the city hospital since last Thursday. However, her family refused to give up hope and were praying for a miracle. The teenager passed on at approximately 2. 15 am yesterday.

Her mother, Yonette Clarke told Stabroek News on Sunday evening before she and other relatives left the hospital that Ross had been showing some signs of improvements. The woman said, “Her vitals had gone up before we left (Sunday)”…..