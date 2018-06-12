Rose Hall man gets 10 years for killing wife

A Rose Hall, Corentyne man who two weeks ago pleaded guilty at the High Court in Berbice to the lesser count of manslaughter will spend ten years more in prison for killing his wife.

Desmond Gordon was charged with the murder of Bhagmattie Etwaroo, 50, at their Lot 196 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday initially sentenced the man to 18 years imprisonment however, several deductions were made after the probation report was read, as well as a deduction for the number of years he had already spent in prison since being charged and for his good behaviour while in prison…..