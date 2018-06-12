Guyana News

Rose Hall man gets 10 years for killing wife

By
Desmond Gordon and Bhagmattie Etwaroo

A Rose Hall, Corentyne man who two weeks ago pleaded guilty at the High Court in Berbice to the lesser count of manslaughter will spend ten years more in prison for killing his wife. 

Desmond Gordon was charged with the murder of Bhagmattie Etwaroo, 50, at their Lot 196 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday initially sentenced the man to 18 years imprisonment however, several deductions were made after the probation report was read, as well as a deduction for the number of years he had already spent in prison since being charged and for his good behaviour while in prison…..

More in Guyana News

PPP appeals ruling on GECOM Chairman

default placeholder

GuySuCo’s first crop at dismal 34, 450 tonnes

default placeholder

Handover of redacted audit report sees uncertainty over fraud charges against former GRDB member

Region Seven family in land fight with miners after return from Venezuela

By

Accused real estate fraudsters get bail

Youth on attempted murder charge

Robber held after shooting Charlestown wash bay operator

Amna Ally at GPHC after feeling unwell

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×