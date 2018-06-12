US food safety service requests more info for catfish ban review

Additional documentation will have to be sent to the Food Safety Inspection Services (FSIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture as part of Guyana’s bid to resume exportation of catfish, according to Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts.

Roberts told Stabroek News that while documentation was sent to the FSIS several months ago for review, more was requested since the agency was not satisfied with what was initially sent.

“We had a conference meeting last month and we had sent it to them and they had a bit more stuff they wanted and we are currently working on that,” Roberts noted, while stating that the documentation should be sent by this week…..