Guyana News

Woman dies after allegedly jumping from moving car

By
Sasia Adams

A 19-year-old died this morning after she allegedly jumped from a moving car driven by her boyfriend on Sunday evening.

Stabroek News was told that Sasia Adams, a resident of East Street, Georgetown was rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital around 8.30pm on Sunday with severe head injuries. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on a life-support machine and died at around 11.25 am today.

Her boyfriend, a 21-year-old of Diamond, East Bank Demerara is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. He has since provided investigators with conflicting reports about what transpired.

Reports are that the couple was proceeding in a white Toyota 212 motorcar driven by the  boyfriend along Lamaha Street on Sunday evening when Sasia allegedly jumped out of the car.

She was then picked up and taken to the hospital by her boyfriend. Upon arrival at the hospital, Sasia who was conscious, reportedly related to officials there that she sustained her injuries after she fell at home.

Investigations are ongoing.

