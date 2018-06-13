APNU+AFC councillor sentenced to 18 months for felonious wounding

A Region Five APNU+AFC councillor who was found guilty of a wounding charge at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court on May 30 was today sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Abel Seetaram, 36, of Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice was charged with the felonious wounding of Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, a vendor of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice on January 21.

After a probation report was read and a plea of mitigation from his lawyer, Horatio Edmonson asking for a non-custodial sentencing, Magistrate Rhondell Weaver sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.

Initially when Seetaram was charged in January of this year he was placed on $100,000 bail.

Rabindranauth had previously told Stabroek News, that his son and Seetaram’s son were involved “in a lil scramble”. Rabindranauth had said he decided to “part” the lads when Seetaram arrived at the scene and allegedly “lash me with a piece of wood…When he come me been between them two boys a part them and he run up and just start lash me”. The chips vendor was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital after he sustained a broken jaw, fractured nose and suffered internal bleeding.

He was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was a patient for some time.