Guyana News

Boxing Day Patentia murder accused say deceased was aggressor

By

Patentia miner Sunil Ramsundar died from shock due to haemorrhaging caused by a puncture wound to the left thoracic artery in his neck, Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan testified yesterday.

Bridgemohan, who was testifying at the trial of murder accused Vishwantie Ragnauth and Nyron Thakurdyal, also stated that it was likely that a person would have died shortly after such a wound was inflicted because of excessive bleeding and that the puncture was most likely caused by a knife.

Ragnauth and Thakurdyal are on trial for allegedly murdering Ramsundar on December 26th, 2014. They led their defence yesterday with unsworn statements in which they said the deceased had braced Ragnauth against a fence and Thakurdyal had pulled him off…..

More in Guyana News

PPP/C commissioners allege racial bias after vote on new Deputy Chief Election Officer

MovieTowne Guyana sets sights on end of August for launch of cinemas, some concessions

Five charged, remanded over 100-pound Parika drugs bust

Woman succumbs after allegedly jumping from car

City constituencies getting $57m for community projects

West Ruimveldt woman on ganja trafficking charge after 21 lbs ganja found in suitcase at airport

Kamarang boy charged with rape of fellow teen

Exxon still on course for first oil by March, 2020

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×