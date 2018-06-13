Guyana News

Canje man sentenced to 18 years for raping boy

By

A Canje man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment at the High Court in Berbice on Monday, after he was found guilty of raping a 13 year old boy in 2010.

Mahadeo Ramnarine, 49, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice was sentenced by Justice Brassington Reynolds. He was found guilty on the charge of raping a child under the age of sixteen, after which a probation report was ordered. The man was accused of raping the lad on August 14th, 2010, while the child was returning home after running an errand for his mother…..

